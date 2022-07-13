Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Sells 293 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,981,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,878,000 after purchasing an additional 75,166 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Sanofi by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,539,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,028,000 after purchasing an additional 305,627 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,943,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,385 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,296,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,142,000 after acquiring an additional 90,994 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,227,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,607,000 after acquiring an additional 506,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Sanofi from €118.00 ($118.00) to €119.00 ($119.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($90.00) to €105.00 ($105.00) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($80.00) to €85.00 ($85.00) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sanofi from €96.00 ($96.00) to €105.00 ($105.00) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.83.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.94 and a 200-day moving average of $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 25.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.7968 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 40.78%.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

