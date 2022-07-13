Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,904,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,302,000 after purchasing an additional 690,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,858,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,147,000 after purchasing an additional 289,762 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,172,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,605,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,062,000 after purchasing an additional 122,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,048,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,498,000 after acquiring an additional 189,877 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $135.28 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.30.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.40%.

In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $500,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,396. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

