Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) Price Target Cut to $2.50

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

KPRX opened at $0.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.61. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $6.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KPRX Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 93,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

