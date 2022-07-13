Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) Price Target Cut to $2.50

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.
KPRX opened at $0.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.61. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $6.43.
Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.
