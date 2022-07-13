KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT Lowered to $66.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $79.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.42% from the company’s current price.

KKR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.46.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.28 and a 12-month high of $83.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.74.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $943.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $2,274,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34,705 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 363.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 134,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 105,519 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 55,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 48,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

