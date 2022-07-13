Klaytn Trading Down 7.4% This Week (KLAY)

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $630.05 million and approximately $35.39 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001108 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Klaytn has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005124 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00104832 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00017278 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn launched on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,916,206,533 coins. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

