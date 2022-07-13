KUN Price Down 9% Over Last Week (KUN)

KUN (KUN) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. In the last week, KUN has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. KUN has a market cap of $9,693.68 and approximately $94.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KUN coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.85 or 0.00024369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KUN alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00099016 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00017639 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00169603 BTC.

KUN Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io . KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling KUN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.