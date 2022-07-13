Lagardere SA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) Short Interest Down 97.1% in June

Lagardere SA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
LGDDF remained flat at $$18.00 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.91. Lagardere has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $26.55.
Lagardere Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lagardere (LGDDF)
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
Receive News & Ratings for Lagardere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lagardere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.