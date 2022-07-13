Landbox (LAND) Market Cap Achieves $45,799.81

Landbox (LAND) traded 40% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 13th. One Landbox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $45,799.81 and approximately $2.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Landbox has traded down 40% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005239 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00102281 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00018486 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000335 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

