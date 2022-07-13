Landmark Wealth Management LLC Invests $308,000 in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,838,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,203,000 after acquiring an additional 83,103 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 911,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,035,000 after purchasing an additional 42,411 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 762,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,819,000 after purchasing an additional 101,980 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 515,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,489,000 after buying an additional 111,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,655,000 after buying an additional 28,004 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $28.44 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $40.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.63.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

