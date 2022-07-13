Landmark Wealth Management LLC Invests $83,000 in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 17,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veery Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PCY opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.00. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $27.89.

