Landmark Wealth Management LLC Makes New $122,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,047,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,614,000. Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 54,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 43,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $38.87 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.68 and a 52-week high of $54.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.46.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

