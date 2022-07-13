Landmark Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned 0.88% of Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLMB opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.00.

