Landmark Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 599 iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,953,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,319,000 after buying an additional 69,017 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 686,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,520,000 after acquiring an additional 43,401 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 390,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,836,000 after acquiring an additional 26,262 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000.

NYSEARCA IYF opened at $70.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.28 and a 200 day moving average of $80.84. iShares US Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $67.51 and a twelve month high of $91.95.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

