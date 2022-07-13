Landmark Wealth Management LLC Takes $438,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 158.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 277,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,276,000 after acquiring an additional 170,229 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 398,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,318,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,823,000 after buying an additional 58,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 111.3% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ED opened at $92.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.75. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.52 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.24.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 72.98%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.55.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

