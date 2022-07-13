Landmark Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $62.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.95. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,016,158.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 36,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,113.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 329,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,880,624.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

