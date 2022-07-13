Landmark Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 3,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $3,455,120.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,809.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $3,435,305.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,546,482.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,087 shares of company stock valued at $7,966,960 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HIG opened at $64.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.30 and its 200-day moving average is $70.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.31 and a twelve month high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.10. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.18%.

A number of research firms have commented on HIG. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.08.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

