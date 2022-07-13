Landshare (LAND) Price Hits $0.75 on Major Exchanges

Landshare (LAND) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One Landshare coin can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00003837 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Landshare has a total market cap of $1.97 million and $87,170.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Landshare has traded up 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Landshare alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,435.34 or 0.99936532 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00010007 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005142 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Landshare Profile

Landshare (CRYPTO:LAND) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,813,844 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635,466 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

Landshare Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Landshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.