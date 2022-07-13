Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.61 million and a PE ratio of -11.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12.

Latin Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and lithium deposits. It has a portfolio of exploration properties in Argentina and Peru. The company was formerly known as Centenera Mining Corporation and changed its name to Latin Metals Inc in May 2019.

