Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.61 million and a PE ratio of -11.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12.
About Latin Metals (CVE:LMS)
Featured Stories
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Latin Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latin Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.