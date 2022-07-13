Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $120.94

Shares of Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 120.94 ($1.44) and traded as low as GBX 115.71 ($1.38). Learning Technologies Group shares last traded at GBX 118.40 ($1.41), with a volume of 572,757 shares changing hands.

LTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group from GBX 180 ($2.14) to GBX 165 ($1.96) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group from GBX 250 ($2.97) to GBX 200 ($2.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 120.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 147.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.55. The company has a market cap of £927.10 million and a P/E ratio of 5,905.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Learning Technologies Group’s previous dividend of $0.30. Learning Technologies Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other news, insider Kath Kearney Croft acquired 8,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £10,024.80 ($11,922.93).

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, GP Strategies, and Other segments.

