Lee Klarich Sells 4,162 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.47, for a total value of $2,166,196.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,777,123.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Lee Klarich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total value of $392,734,736.13.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total transaction of $1,678,110.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $23.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $492.58. 1,365,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.76 and a beta of 1.24. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $358.37 and a 12 month high of $640.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $496.52 and a 200-day moving average of $534.02.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $629.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

