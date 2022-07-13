Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 30.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Liberty All-Star Growth Fund alerts:

ASG opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.80. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 213,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 181,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. 29.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (Get Rating)

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.