Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 30.4% per year over the last three years.
ASG opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.80. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $10.20.
About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (Get Rating)
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
