Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LBRT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.85.

NYSE LBRT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.57. The stock had a trading volume of 12,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,544,358. Liberty Energy has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. Liberty Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $792.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Liberty Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $30,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,206.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 1,500 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $28,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,428,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,791,373.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,571,000 shares of company stock valued at $430,001,180. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $17,064,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 129.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,716 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,474,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,776 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $6,518,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the first quarter worth about $9,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

