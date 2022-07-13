Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Short Interest Down 94.4% in June

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the June 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LTGHY stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.32. 35,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,841. Life Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $7.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.48.

Get Life Healthcare Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0267 per share. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th.

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals in South Africa, Canada, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Internationally. It operates through two segments, Hospitals and Complementary Services; and Healthcare Services. The company provides range of acute hospitals and complementary services; Life Esidimeni services, such as chronic mental healthcare, frail care rehabilitation, step-down care, correctional services, and primary healthcare and substance abuse recovery programs; and life employee health solutions, including on-site occupational and primary healthcare services and employee wellness programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Life Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.