LifePro Asset Management Buys Shares of 10,847 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,847 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,752,000. Palo Alto Networks makes up 2.4% of LifePro Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $697,942,000 after purchasing an additional 137,962 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $689,231,000 after purchasing an additional 941,271 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $581,034,000 after purchasing an additional 161,660 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $522,352,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 462,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $257,771,000 after acquiring an additional 141,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total transaction of $6,760,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 707,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,705,537.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,159,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,170 shares of company stock valued at $419,382,287 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $494.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,548. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $358.37 and a 52-week high of $640.90. The company has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.76 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $496.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $534.02.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.88.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

