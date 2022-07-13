Lightning Bitcoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.09 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001444 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $115,720.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00027819 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00246275 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000987 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

