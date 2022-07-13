Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) is LifePro Asset Management’s 5th Largest Position

LifePro Asset Management lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,321 shares during the period. Live Nation Entertainment makes up 3.6% of LifePro Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $10,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,224,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547,743 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,643,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,436,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,813,000 after acquiring an additional 121,972 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 846,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,322,000 after acquiring an additional 9,055 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 836,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,426,000 after purchasing an additional 495,802 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYV shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.90.

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.22. The company had a trading volume of 13,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,336. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $74.23 and a one year high of $127.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.30 and a 200 day moving average of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of -39.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.44) EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was up 520.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,260,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,336,520 shares in the company, valued at $310,563,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 546,000 shares of company stock worth $57,326,880. 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

