Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Short Interest Up 8,800.0% in June

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 8,800.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Localiza Rent a Car stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,996. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83. Localiza Rent a Car has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $14.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0249 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Localiza Rent a Car’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th.

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car rental and franchising activities. The company is also involved in selling decommissioned cars; providing car parking services; and managing car-related claims for insurance companies. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 273,233 cars, and 620 car rental agencies in Brazil and internationally.

