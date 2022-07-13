Lok’nStore Group (LON:LOK) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $991.04

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 991.04 ($11.79) and traded as low as GBX 935 ($11.12). Lok’nStore Group shares last traded at GBX 945 ($11.24), with a volume of 10,455 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £288.95 million and a P/E ratio of 2,939.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 964.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 990.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.28, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Lok’nStore Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Lok'nStore Group Plc develops and operates self-storage centers in the United Kingdom. It offers personal storage services for furniture and belongings while moving property, decluttering, home improvements, redecorating, travelling overseas, and other events. The company also operates business self-storage units and spaces with warehouse space for office furniture, pallets, archives, boxes, eBay, and online retailer stock; and insurance services.

