Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Luxfer has a dividend payout ratio of 33.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Luxfer to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.

Shares of NYSE LXFR opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $428.68 million, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.96. Luxfer has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $23.71.

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.68 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Luxfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Luxfer by 8.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Luxfer in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Luxfer by 8.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Luxfer by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Luxfer by 7.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

