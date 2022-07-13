Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Trading 6.5% Higher

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.01 and last traded at $5.91. 2,377 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,189,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lyell Immunopharma from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69.

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 3,006.62%. The firm had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 76.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 535.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 9,693 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the first quarter worth $52,000. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

