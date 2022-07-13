Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Trading 6.5% Higher

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.01 and last traded at $5.91. 2,377 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,189,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lyell Immunopharma from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.
The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 76.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 535.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 9,693 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the first quarter worth $52,000. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL)
Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.
