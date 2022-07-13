M. Kraus & Co Grows Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

M. Kraus & Co increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $135.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.30. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.33.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.40%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

