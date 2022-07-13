M. Kraus & Co Increases Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

M. Kraus & Co lifted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises 1.4% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.80.

Shares of LIN opened at $273.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $304.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.18. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $266.83 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.31%.

Linde Company Profile (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.