M. Kraus & Co Increases Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

M. Kraus & Co raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises approximately 2.4% of M. Kraus & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 5.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 55,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 624.4% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 72,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 62,232 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International stock opened at $62.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.09. The company has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

