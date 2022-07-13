M. Kraus & Co Trims Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

M. Kraus & Co cut its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight makes up about 3.2% of M. Kraus & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $10,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SCHRODERS IS Ltd bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $680,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 84,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.42.

Shares of CHD opened at $94.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.97 and its 200-day moving average is $97.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.34 and a 12-month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

