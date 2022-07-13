MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Acquires Shares of 600 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Cintas by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $378.64. 4,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,256. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $376.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $390.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

