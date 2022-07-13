MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Boosts Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 189.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Charles River Laboratories International comprises about 1.1% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 267.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 72,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,378,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded down $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.73. 5,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,469. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.37 and a 52-week high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stephens set a $315.00 price target on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.00.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total value of $41,110.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

