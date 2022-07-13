MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Buys Shares of 3,465 Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in L. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 58.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Loews by 5.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Loews by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Loews by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Loews by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Loews news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 155,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $10,023,518.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,676,480 shares in the company, valued at $943,550,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 271,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $17,376,630.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,332,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,849,587.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 433,961 shares of company stock valued at $27,850,985. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of NYSE:L traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.43. 5,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,631. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.79. Loews Co. has a one year low of $51.35 and a one year high of $68.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is 3.88%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

