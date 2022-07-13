MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $6.81 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,320 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 3.1% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $7,918,804,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Tesla by 38,084.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,579,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,005 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after buying an additional 1,235,579 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,344.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 616,255 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $659,544,000 after buying an additional 598,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,084,513 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,146,092,000 after buying an additional 594,905 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSLA stock traded up $22.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $721.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,607,242. The stock has a market cap of $747.69 billion, a PE ratio of 95.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $620.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $721.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $873.79.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $870.70.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,823,980.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

