MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 62,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,525,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.50.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $169.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,853,863. The company has a market capitalization of $234.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.78 and a 1 year high of $177.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.12.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

About PepsiCo (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.