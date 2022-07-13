MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Purchases New Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,733,000. Whirlpool makes up approximately 1.7% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 1,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Whirlpool stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.10. 6,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,270. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.03 and its 200 day moving average is $188.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $145.93 and a 12 month high of $245.44.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.41. Whirlpool had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.20 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.03%.

WHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cfra cut shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.33.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

