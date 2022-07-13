MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Sells 7,500 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 18,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 8,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

SO stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.57. The company had a trading volume of 64,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,729,637. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $77.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.52. The stock has a market cap of $76.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.22.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,183,910 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.