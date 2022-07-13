MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Sells 808 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.48. 4,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,858. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.53 and a 12 month high of $83.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.04.

