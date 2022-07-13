MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Takes Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,850 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.90.

NYSE:EOG traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.73. 93,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,122,751. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $147.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

