Made.com Group (LON:MADE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $39.70

Made.com Group Plc (LON:MADE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 39.70 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 39.80 ($0.47), with a volume of 501657 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.10 ($0.48).

MADE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Made.com Group from GBX 90 ($1.07) to GBX 72 ($0.86) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Made.com Group from GBX 194 ($2.31) to GBX 79 ($0.94) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 53.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.50. The firm has a market cap of £157.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08.

Made.com Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the online retail of furnishings and homeware. The company provides sofas, chairs, tables, and beds; wardrobes, cabinets, bookcases, shelves, TV stands, storage benches, and other storage and utility products; and lighting products, such as floor lamps, table lamps, bedside lamps, lamp shades, wall lights, ceiling lighting, and chandeliers.

