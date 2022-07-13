MakiSwap (MAKI) Price Up 4.4% This Week

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. One MakiSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MakiSwap has a total market cap of $261,722.37 and approximately $247,045.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005131 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00105892 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00017419 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About MakiSwap

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

MakiSwap Coin Trading

