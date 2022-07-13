Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

MBUU has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.57.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $56.66 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.58. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $86.65.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.67. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The firm had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter E. Murphy bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBUU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,722,000 after acquiring an additional 15,550 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,314,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,233,000 after buying an additional 63,629 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 632,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,671,000 after purchasing an additional 30,280 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 446,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,657,000 after purchasing an additional 47,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Malibu Boats (Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.