Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $7.67

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.67, but opened at $7.83. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 126,555 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MARA. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

The company has a market cap of $814.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 4.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 40.00 and a quick ratio of 40.00.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.20). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 19.68% and a negative net margin of 68.64%. The business had revenue of $51.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 15,424 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $148,533.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,990.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 871.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 247.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,894,000 after acquiring an additional 965,623 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 138.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,161,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,470,000 after acquiring an additional 673,764 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 27.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,222,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,176,000 after acquiring an additional 262,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,217,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,975,000 after acquiring an additional 141,559 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.