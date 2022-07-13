Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.36.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

NYSE MPC opened at $82.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.79. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.91.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $1,922,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $11,630,000. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.