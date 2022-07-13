MASQ Price Hits $0.0486 on Top Exchanges (MASQ)

MASQ (MASQ) traded up 16.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. During the last seven days, MASQ has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. MASQ has a market cap of $1.24 million and $89,648.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MASQ coin can now be bought for about $0.0486 or 0.00000247 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MASQ Profile

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,560,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

