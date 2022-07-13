Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $66.27

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $66.27 and last traded at $67.33, with a volume of 14839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.19.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.56.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 77.74, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.
About Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
