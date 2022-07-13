Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $66.27

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $66.27 and last traded at $67.33, with a volume of 14839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.19.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.56.

Get Match Group alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 77.74, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The company had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.